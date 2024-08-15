Canadian Wildfire Smoke Pours Into US Northeast 

Wildfire smoke from Canada has poured into the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic areas of the United States, raising air quality alerts across the region.

"That haze you might notice is wildfire smoke moving in from Canada. The thickest is aloft and to our north, but the current weather pattern may allow more into the area over the next few days," Washington Post's Ian Livingston said in a forecast for the DC metro area.

Livingston continued, "... thicker patch of smoke drifted south under high pressure. The smoke is mainly aloft, but some is making it to the surface, which means a code yellow/moderate air-quality index in parts of the area and especially to our north."

The wildfire and smoke map from AirNow shows Canadian wildfire smoke is pouring into the eastern part of the US.

AirNow shows that many of the air quality monitors in both regions are registering 'moderate'—unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The National Weather Service in New York said, "You may notice hazy skies today. It is coming from wildfire smoke, which has overspread across the area from north to south," adding, "We expect this to stick around for the next several days."

Opportunistic climate alarmists, such as Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, have blamed human-made climate change for the wildfires in recent years. However, as the libertarian-conservative Canadian public policy think tank Fraser Institute recently said, "Canada's burning because of bad forest policy, not climate change."