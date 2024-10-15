Cold Blob Invades Central & Eastern US As Proper Autumn Arrives For Millions 

A cold front swept across the north-central US through the eastern half of the US late weekend into the early part of the new week. For readers based in the east and central US, Brrr! It's a chilly morning as fall-like weather roars in, and it could get even chillier into Wednesday.

"Below average temperatures forecast across the central and eastern United States, while summer-like warmth remains over portions of Texas today and the northern Plain by Wednesday," NWS' Weather Prediction Center wrote on X.

Below average temperatures forecast across the central and eastern United States, while summer-like warmth remains over portions of Texas today and the northern Plain by Wednesday https://t.co/A3RX3bxaUJ — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) October 15, 2024

X user MyRadar Weather shows the cold blob of Canadian air descending into parts of the central and eastern US.

See that big bowling ball of cold over the Great Lakes? That's helping milder air over the Great Lakes to rise, priming the atmosphere for waterspouts.



Don't be surprised to see a few spouts, especially on Lake Michigan! pic.twitter.com/c2SW8X1yol — MyRadar Weather (@MyRadarWX) October 14, 2024

As of Tuesday morning, tens of millions of people from the Plains to the Appalachians and Northeast were under frost or other winter alerts as temperatures were below freezing in many parts.

Snow showers have been reported in the mountains of Western Virginia, with accumulation already taking place at the Canaan Valley ski resort.

A chilly start to Tuesday as most areas dropped into the 30s. Snow is falling in the WV mountains & accumulating at Cannan Valley as seen on the webcam. Highs stay in the 50s today with isolated showers possible this afternoon. Some graupel could be possible. #MdWx pic.twitter.com/KoPHboEt5A — Ryan Kane (@ryankanerWX) October 15, 2024

Accumulating snow was reported in the Northeast.

Wednesday will also be the chilliest day of the week.

More broadly, across the Lower 48, global warming seems to have disappeared after MSM reporters warned this summer the Earth was doomed - yet - here we are now - and it's chilly out. Temperatures in the US are tracking a 30-year seasonal trend lower.

This latest cold front has ushered in a proper autumn chill for tens of millions. It's about the time for households who can build those firewood stockpiles to do so ahead of what could be a cold and snowy winter. Terrible 'green' energy climate policies have sent power bills through the roof - one way to offset this is to burn cheap wood or coal.