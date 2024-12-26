"Doesn't Fit MSM Narrative": Latest Arctic Ice Data Shows 26% Larger Than 2012 

Climate realist Tony Heller took to X to highlight the climate misinformation and disinformation campaigns waged by far-left corporate media on the global public.

Heller referenced a 2007 BBC News article titled "Arctic summers ice-free 'by 2013'," which warned readers of the supposed threat that "latest modeling studies indicate northern polar waters could be ice-free in summers within just 5-6 years."

The BBC article's baseless claim was designed to instill climate fears across the public to ram through a radical de-growth climate agenda across the Western world.

Heller then cited NOAA Sea Ice Extent data of the Arctic from Sept. 16, 2012, and Sept. 7, 2024, and found:

"This year's minimum Arctic sea ice extent was 26% larger than 2012. @BBCNews said the Arctic would be ice-free by 2013."

2012 NOAA Sea Ice Extent data

2024 NOAA Sea Ice Extent data

"They keep this info out of the news because it doesn’t serve the narrative…," one X user commented.

