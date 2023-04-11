Dramatic Footage Shows Massive Russian Volcano Spewing Ash 12 Miles High

A massive volcano erupted early Tuesday in the Kamchatka Peninsula located in Russia's far east, spewing a column of ash 65,000 feet into the sky.

According to Reuters, the eruption of Shiveluch, one of the most active volcanoes in Kamchatka, is one of the biggest in sixty years.

"The ash reached 20 kilometers high, the ash cloud moved westwards, and there was a very strong fall of ash on nearby villages," said Danila Chebrov, director of the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey.

The ash cloud measured more than 300 miles long and triggered an aviation warning in the region.

"The volcano was preparing for this for at least a year... and the process is continuing though it has calmed a little now," Chebrov said.

Located about 30 miles from the volcano, the village of Klyuchi was covered in more than 3 inches of ash.

Russia: Klyuchi village covered in ash following Shiveluch volcano eruption in Kamchatka



Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula is home to 300,000 residents. The region is about 4,000 miles east of Moscow.