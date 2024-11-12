print-icon
Drought-Plagued US Northeast Under Red Flag Alerts As Wildfires Rage 

by Tyler Durden
Dangerous wildfires were ripping through parts of the Northeast US. At least five states in the arid region are now under fire warnings. 

On Tuesday morning, parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts had Fire Weather Warnings. 

Per Fox Weather... 

Per AccuWeather... 

Moderate drought conditions plague much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with some pockets experiencing extreme drought this fall. 

"Northeast fire threat increasing again today as cold front sucks the moisture straight out of the atmosphere. Winds pick up and relative humidity levels drop as 25 million+ people are under red flag alerts," CNN's Meteorologist Derek Van Dam wrote on X. 

Wildfires rage from northern Alabama to eastern Kentucky, Pennsylvania to New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

The largest wildfire is the Jennings Creek fire, burning along the New York-New Jersey border. Winds have sent smoke into NYC. 

Fox Weather noted, "The threat of wildfires will continue into Wednesday as northeast winds bring in a very dry airmass." 

