Drought-Plagued US Northeast Under Red Flag Alerts As Wildfires Rage 

Dangerous wildfires were ripping through parts of the Northeast US. At least five states in the arid region are now under fire warnings.

On Tuesday morning, parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts had Fire Weather Warnings.

Moderate drought conditions plague much of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with some pockets experiencing extreme drought this fall.

"Northeast fire threat increasing again today as cold front sucks the moisture straight out of the atmosphere. Winds pick up and relative humidity levels drop as 25 million+ people are under red flag alerts," CNN's Meteorologist Derek Van Dam wrote on X.

"Northeast fire threat increasing again today as cold front sucks the moisture straight out of the atmosphere. Winds pick up and relative humidity levels drop as 25 million+ people are under red flag alerts," CNN's Meteorologist Derek Van Dam wrote on X.

Wildfires rage from northern Alabama to eastern Kentucky, Pennsylvania to New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

The largest wildfire is the Jennings Creek fire, burning along the New York-New Jersey border. Winds have sent smoke into NYC.

The Jennings Creek fire has grown to 3,000 acres since Saturday, straddling the New York and New Jersey border.



Increased fire weather conditions permeate the Northeast US due to ongoing drought.

Day 2 covering the Jennings Creek Wildfire impacting New Jersey and New York. Officials say about 3,000 acres have burned and the fire is 10% contained.



Video credit: NJDEP

Greenwood Lake, NY Jennings Creek fire.

Fox Weather noted, "The threat of wildfires will continue into Wednesday as northeast winds bring in a very dry airmass."