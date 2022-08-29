Tropics Flare-Up Could Derail Impending August Record Of No-Named Storms

The Atlantic Basin has had a very quiet hurricane season so far. It's been so uneventful that a quarter-century-long record of no named storms for August could be seen for the first time since 1997 and the third time since 1961. Though, the tropics are heating up this week with three systems that could spoil the potential record.

Last week, we told readers dry air, Saharan dust, and wind shear were some of the reasons why tropical activity remained depressed. Any systems in the tropics coming off the African coast this season were quickly disorganized by the wind shear that prevented further development.

If there are no named tropical storms through the end of this month (or after Wednesday), it would only be the third time since 1961.

However, the potential record could be derailed by new tropical activity that has sprung up in the Atlantic Basin.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three systems in the tropics and a disturbance over the central tropical Atlantic that has about a 50% chance of cyclone formation as it moves west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph toward the northern Leeward Islands.

"Confidence continues to grow that a tropical system will develop in the central Atlantic around midweek," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

If that's the case, say adios to the potential record if the storm exhibits a rotating circulation pattern and wind speeds above 39 mph because that would be the point the storm would be named.

Buckingham said: "It looks like September could kick off an active period in the tropics. A steady wave train of energy rolling off Africa into the tropical Atlantic is expected to keep things active for a while across the Atlantic basin."