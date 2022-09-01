print-icon
Evacuations Ordered, Highway Closed, As Wildfire Rages North Of Los Angeles

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022 - 11:40 PM

A wildfire in northern Los Angeles County exploded in size overnight and led to a mandatory evacuation.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Route Fire near Interstate 5 at Castaic had burned 5,208 acres with 12% containment (as of Thursday morning). 

Officials said evacuations had been ordered for the Paradise Mobile Estates and all homes or businesses south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road.

Evacuations were ordered in these areas:

  • Paradise Ranch Mobile Estates
  • All homes and businesses south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road
  • Structures north of Lake Hughes Road, east of the Golden Station (5) Freeway
  • West of Castaic Lagoon
  • North of Northlake Elementary School

The blaze was sparked in a region of Southern California gripped by a dangerous heatwave. Power grid officials have warned residents across the state to turn up their thermostats and stop charging EVs due to the fragility of the grid. 

A portion of Interstate 5, a major highway that runs from the Mexico border to the Canada-US border in Washington State, was closed on Wednesday because of the fire. 

Social media reports show the highway is partially reopened Thursday morning but with lane closures, causing significant travel delays. 

The good news is some contaiment of the fire has been seen. Now for the bad: hot and dry conditions are expect to persist through Labor Day weekend. 

