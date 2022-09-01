Evacuations Ordered, Highway Closed, As Wildfire Rages North Of Los Angeles

A wildfire in northern Los Angeles County exploded in size overnight and led to a mandatory evacuation.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Route Fire near Interstate 5 at Castaic had burned 5,208 acres with 12% containment (as of Thursday morning).

The #RouteFire is currently at 5,208 acres with 12% containment. A press conference will be held at 10:00 a.m. with further details.#LACoFD@Angeles_NF pic.twitter.com/9h0rQjwl0n — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) September 1, 2022

Officials said evacuations had been ordered for the Paradise Mobile Estates and all homes or businesses south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road.

Evacuations were ordered in these areas:

Paradise Ranch Mobile Estates

All homes and businesses south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road

Structures north of Lake Hughes Road, east of the Golden Station (5) Freeway

West of Castaic Lagoon

North of Northlake Elementary School

The blaze was sparked in a region of Southern California gripped by a dangerous heatwave. Power grid officials have warned residents across the state to turn up their thermostats and stop charging EVs due to the fragility of the grid.

A portion of Interstate 5, a major highway that runs from the Mexico border to the Canada-US border in Washington State, was closed on Wednesday because of the fire.

Social media reports show the highway is partially reopened Thursday morning but with lane closures, causing significant travel delays.

The fire in #Castaic has exploded in size to more than 5000 acres. And it is still impacting traffic on NB Interstate 5. This #fire broke out around noon yesterday. And the flames jumped the freeway. @knxnews pic.twitter.com/GnXz4AOYDc — Jon Baird (@KNXBaird) September 1, 2022

I-5 Route Fire Update. I-5 between Lake Hughes Road & Templin Highway: northbound left lane closed - southbound right lane & left lane closed. Unknown duration. @CaltransDist7 Maintenance on scene. Lane closure updates at https://t.co/O37Qesrybo #RouteFire pic.twitter.com/a9wynmzKBO — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) September 1, 2022

The good news is some contaiment of the fire has been seen. Now for the bad: hot and dry conditions are expect to persist through Labor Day weekend.