Fast-Moving Wildfire In New Jersey Forces Evacuations

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023 - 11:25 AM

A fast-moving forest fire in central New Jersey's Manchester Township prompted evacuations on Tuesday night. 

New Jersey Forest Fire Service (NJFFS) tweeted early Wednesday morning that the fire reached 2,500 acres in size and is 10% contained. 

NJFFS said 75 building structures are "threatened." The fire agency said:

"Residents evacuated have been relocated to the Manchester Township High School and are being supported by the American Red Cross, Manchester Township EMS, Manchester Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff's Department."

The footage of the fire is shocking. 

"April marks peak wildfire season in New Jersey. About 7,000 acres of the state's forests are damaged or destroyed each year by an average of 1,500 wildfires," NYTimes said, adding that central and southern New Jersey is at high risk for fires. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

