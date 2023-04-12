Fast-Moving Wildfire In New Jersey Forces Evacuations

A fast-moving forest fire in central New Jersey's Manchester Township prompted evacuations on Tuesday night.

New Jersey Forest Fire Service (NJFFS) tweeted early Wednesday morning that the fire reached 2,500 acres in size and is 10% contained.

NJFFS said 75 building structures are "threatened." The fire agency said:

"Residents evacuated have been relocated to the Manchester Township High School and are being supported by the American Red Cross, Manchester Township EMS, Manchester Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff's Department."

The footage of the fire is shocking.

WATCH: Winds kick up flames high into the air above tall trees level, spreading flames in New Jersey forest fire overnight. 170 homes evacuated so far. 2500 acres&counting burned. Air filled with embers&thick smoke in Ocean County south of Great Adventure. ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/8LSer92O8G — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 12, 2023

"April marks peak wildfire season in New Jersey. About 7,000 acres of the state's forests are damaged or destroyed each year by an average of 1,500 wildfires," NYTimes said, adding that central and southern New Jersey is at high risk for fires.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.