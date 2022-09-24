"Ferocious Fiona" Makes Landfall In Canada, Leaving Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power

Powerful storm Fiona battered eastern Canada on Saturday with hurricane-force winds and torrential rains, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

The National Hurricane Center said Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona made landfall early Saturday morning on the northeast corner of mainland Nova Scotia. It added Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 81 mph, peaking at times of over 100 mph.

Canadian Hurricane Center said Fiona was one of the lowest pressured land falling storms ever to hit Canada. For some context, lower the pressure means stronger the storm.

As of 0800 ET, the storm was 160 miles northeast of Halifax, packing winds of 85 mph and barreling north at around 23 mph.

According to Nova Scotia Power, over 400,000 people across the province of about one million were without power as of 0800 ET.

... and there goes the internet.

⚠️ Confirmed: Internet access has been knocked out in #Canada's Atlantic provinces of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and New Brunswick amid power cuts as post-tropical storm #Fiona makes landfall, in what @ECCC_CHC describes as "a historic, extreme event" 🌀📉 pic.twitter.com/iTWExCvP3P — NetBlocks (@netblocks) September 24, 2022

Social media users tweeted footage of the damage left behind by Fiona.

Multiple power poles have come down along the water in Port aux Basques. Video is from the @NTVNewsNL crew in the area. Seeing reports of major damage in the area. Dangerous situation unfolding. High tide still a half hour away. #NLwx #fiona pic.twitter.com/DvEZx7tymb — Eddie Sheerr (@EddieSheerr) September 24, 2022

Devastating images being shared of my home community of Burnt Islands. Homes washing away to sea. My thoughts are with everyone on the coast as they weather this storm 😔🙏🏻❤️ #nlwx #Fiona



*not my image, taken from FB* pic.twitter.com/01RtfwuggR — Michael King (@MikeKingNL) September 24, 2022

Daylight is beginning to break as Ferocious Fiona continues to rip away at Nova Scotia. Hydro poles and lines coming down across the roadways in Sydney. #Fiona #Canada #NSwx @MyRadarWX pic.twitter.com/Se52UwtLEa — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) September 24, 2022

My cousin sent me this picture from Canso, Nova Scotia #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/0um3wxeyHj — James - Raccoon City Survivor (@TheRealJimmyJam) September 24, 2022

To imagine the extent of damage consider that this is just ONE wave, invading and battering just ONE house in Burgeo. The destruction as Fiona dwindles over many, many hours will be considerable. My friend Steve Hiscock and @onthego correspondent with BBS sent me this: #nlwx pic.twitter.com/WNmT37aIqk — AnthonyGermain (@AnthonyGermain) September 24, 2022

Big trees down in central Halifax - taking power lines with them, power out since 10pm, winds picked up around then. @emerainc NS power says 300,003 customers without power -- over 50% of customers in province! Stay safe! Stay inside! #nsstorm #fiona pic.twitter.com/sHktPI80Tk — Caora McKenna (@caora_mck) September 24, 2022

Earlier this week, Fiona devastated Puerto Rico and cut power to the entire island. Still, hundreds of thousands across US territory have no power.