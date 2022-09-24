print-icon
print-icon

"Ferocious Fiona" Makes Landfall In Canada, Leaving Hundreds Of Thousands Without Power

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022 - 02:55 PM

Powerful storm Fiona battered eastern Canada on Saturday with hurricane-force winds and torrential rains, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power. 

The National Hurricane Center said Post-Tropical Cyclone Fiona made landfall early Saturday morning on the northeast corner of mainland Nova Scotia. It added Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 81 mph, peaking at times of over 100 mph. 

Canadian Hurricane Center said Fiona was one of the lowest pressured land falling storms ever to hit Canada. For some context, lower the pressure means stronger the storm. 

As of 0800 ET, the storm was 160 miles northeast of Halifax, packing winds of 85 mph and barreling north at around 23 mph. 

According to Nova Scotia Power, over 400,000 people across the province of about one million were without power as of 0800 ET. 

... and there goes the internet. 

Social media users tweeted footage of the damage left behind by Fiona. 

Earlier this week, Fiona devastated Puerto Rico and cut power to the entire island. Still, hundreds of thousands across US territory have no power. 

0