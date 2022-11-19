print-icon
First Images Reveal Snowmageddon's Aftermath Across Buffalo

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022 - 02:55 PM

People across Buffalo, New York, and the surrounding metro areas are waking up Saturday morning to snowmageddon that dumped between 5-6 feet of snow over the last few days. 

The latest from the Weather Prediction Center warned extreme snowfall "will produce near zero visibility, very difficult to impossible travel, damage to infrastructure, and may paralyze the hardest-hit communities." 

An insane amount of snow was dumped on Highmark Stadium, where the Buffalo Bills play, situated in Orchard Park, New York, in the Southtowns of the Buffalo metro area. The newest reports recorded 77 inches or about 6.5 feet. 

"Can you imagine 60-70 inches of snow in 24 hours!? That 66" in Orchard Park (where the Buffalo Bills play) could be verified as a 24-hour record for New York State. (The U.S. record is 75.6 inches in Silver Lake, Colorado on April 15, 1921.)," meteorologist Matthew Cappucci tweeted. 

Here's what people in Western New York state woke up to this morning:

At least six million people are still under winter weather alerts across six Great Lakes states -- Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York -- this morning. 

Ahead of what we believed was going to be a historic storm, we wrote ""Paralyzing Snowfall" Could "Cripple" Buffalo With Feet Of Snow" and "New York Declares State Of Emergency Ahead Of Snowmageddon," suggesting to readers in the region to get supplies and hunker down. 

