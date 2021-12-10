Five Million Americans In Path For Possible Tornadoes Friday Night

The Northern Hemisphere winter is just eleven days away, but the threat of severe thunderstorms "capable of producing tornadoes" on Friday and into early Saturday is increasing for millions of Americans across the Southern part of the US, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Storm Prediction Center (SPC).

"A few strong tornadoes, damaging gusts, and large hail are all expected beginning this evening across Arkansas and Missouri, with the greatest tornado threat close to the confluence of the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers. The damaging wind and tornado threat will persist overnight while spreading eastward into the Tennessee Valley and northeastward across the Ohio Valley overnight," NWS-SPC said.

A broad area across Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Evansville, Indiana; and western Kentucky have a level 3 out of 5 "enhanced risk" of severe storms. A level 2 out of 5 "slight risk" stretches from the Mississippi River to the Ohio River Valley. The "enhanced risk" area has the greatest probability of tornadoes.

Here's the probability map of where tornadoes could spawn. The most severe chances are in the enhanced risk area, encompassing Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee; Evansville, Indiana; and western Kentucky, which include approximately 5.6mln people.

NWS-SPC expects wind damage across the enhanced risk area.

"Friday night is a time window that everyone needs to watch closely, have multiple ways to receive weather alerts, and know exactly what your plan of action is in case severe weather threatens," the NWS office in Paducah, Kentucky, said Thursday.

Storm chaser Reed Timmer is on the hunt for supercells across the South.