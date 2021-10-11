Geomagnetic Storm Hitting Earth Today Could Cause Power Grid And Satellite Disruptions 

Forecasters at the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) warn a solar flare will hit Earth Today, potentially affecting power grids and could bring dazzling Northern Lights to northern latitudes.

SWPC issued a "G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm watch" for Monday and Tuesday. The geomagnetic storm could affect power grids primarily poleward of 55 degrees Geomagnetic Latitude. Satellite "orientation irregularities" may occur; increased drag on low Earth-orbit satellites is possible, it said, adding, "high-frequency radio propagation can fade at higher latitudes."

While fears of higher latitude disruptions to ground-based power grids and communication systems increase over the next 48 hours, this space weather event could electrify the night sky and produce stunning auroras "as far south as New York as well as the north of England and Northern Ireland," according to Sky News.

"Event analysis and model output suggest CME arrival around midday on 11 Oct, with lingering effects persisting into 12 Oct," SWPC said.

Energetic proton levels measured by the ACE spacecraft are on the rise, a typical occurrence when an CME passage is imminent. Shock passage predicted for sometime during the next 12-18 hours. pic.twitter.com/vmjycvH0uW — SolarHam (@SolarHam) October 10, 2021

The solar flare, officially known as a coronal mass ejection, was spotted by satellites on Saturday and is Earth-facing.

CME Tracking Model now available for the M1.6 / CME event from earlier today. An impact to our geomagnetic field is expected sometime on October 11th and will likely push activity to storm levels. A middle to high latitude aurora watch will be in effect beginning Monday. pic.twitter.com/rdzpLOURoo — SolarHam (@SolarHam) October 9, 2021

A period of increased solar activity could be arriving as Solar Cycle 25 begins.

Space weather forecaster "Suspicious0bservers" explains more on today's CME impact.