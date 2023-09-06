print-icon
Greece Floods As Potential "Medicane" Wreaks Havoc

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Sep 06, 2023 - 06:45 AM

A powerful storm churning over the southeast Mediterranean has already dumped more than 20 inches of rain on central Greece and sparked widespread flooding. The upper-level low-pressure system, named "Daniel," has characteristics of a "medicane" or Mediterranean tropical-like cyclone. 

"This is an extreme weather phenomenon," said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a meeting on Tuesday with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou. 

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service, the Greek government weather agency, issued red warnings, the highest warning category, due to dangerous flash floods after more than 20 inches of rain had fallen across the central region. 

"Heavy rain will continue in Greece into Thursday thanks to an Omega block keeping Storm Daniel nearby for a couple of additional days,"  AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls wrote in a note. 

The Greek village of Portaria has been the most severely hit by the torrential rain. It reported 23.65 inches at the start of Tuesday, while nearby areas, such as Volos and Agia provinces, registered nearly 8 inches. 

Videos on social media show flash floods ripping through Greece and islands, expected to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours. 

AccuWeather meteorologists caution Daniel could strengthen into a "medicane" when it moves across the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea. 

Daniel comes as Greece has been battering wildfires nationwide this summer. Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias recently said nearly 100 people have been arrested for starting fires. He called them "arsonist scum." 

