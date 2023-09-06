Greece Floods As Potential "Medicane" Wreaks Havoc

A powerful storm churning over the southeast Mediterranean has already dumped more than 20 inches of rain on central Greece and sparked widespread flooding. The upper-level low-pressure system, named "Daniel," has characteristics of a "medicane" or Mediterranean tropical-like cyclone.

"This is an extreme weather phenomenon," said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a meeting on Tuesday with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

Storm #Daniel is causing severe flooding in central Greece. #Volos #Βόλος #Ελλάδα



The situation could worsen too. The area of low pressure responsible could stall over the Mediterranean in the coming days, continuing the heavy rainfall over Greece. #medicane #greeceflooding pic.twitter.com/fQ7PmtXeQf — Zoom Earth (@zoom_earth) September 5, 2023

The Hellenic National Meteorological Service, the Greek government weather agency, issued red warnings, the highest warning category, due to dangerous flash floods after more than 20 inches of rain had fallen across the central region.

"Heavy rain will continue in Greece into Thursday thanks to an Omega block keeping Storm Daniel nearby for a couple of additional days," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls wrote in a note.

The Greek village of Portaria has been the most severely hit by the torrential rain. It reported 23.65 inches at the start of Tuesday, while nearby areas, such as Volos and Agia provinces, registered nearly 8 inches.

My goodness! Zagora, Greece recorded a jaw-dropping 528 mm (21 inches) of rain in just 10 hours - an additional 300-500 mm, locally up to 600 mm, of rain could fall by Thursday. A historic flooding event is underway! pic.twitter.com/7swtHuCFVI — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) September 5, 2023

Videos on social media show flash floods ripping through Greece and islands, expected to continue for the next 24 to 48 hours.

BREAKING: Cars are now being washed into the sea in Agios Ioannis, Pelion. Flooding disaster ongoing in Thessaly, Greece. pic.twitter.com/uRr80Da0sB — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) September 5, 2023

Sobering scenes continue to emerge from Thessaly, Greece as the region is experiencing one of its worst flooding events on record. Continuous heavy rainfall have turned the streets of Skiathos into raging rivers. pic.twitter.com/iHumXamWem — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) September 5, 2023

BREAKING | Torrential rainfall has led to mass flooding in multiple cities in Greece.



This comes after massive wildfires devastated the country; leading to intense mudslides, life threatening rushing water, and even cars being washed into the sea.



One death has been reported… pic.twitter.com/Bw78mfMSZK — READY ALERTS (@ReadyAlerts) September 5, 2023

AccuWeather meteorologists caution Daniel could strengthen into a "medicane" when it moves across the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

Possible Medicane has dropped 2 feet of rain already in #Greece, with more to come. https://t.co/UJn4oRpx9V pic.twitter.com/te4NfMnj90 — Jesse Ferrell (AccuWeather) (@WeatherMatrix) September 5, 2023

Daniel comes as Greece has been battering wildfires nationwide this summer. Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias recently said nearly 100 people have been arrested for starting fires. He called them "arsonist scum."