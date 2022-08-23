Greta Thunberg Cult Has Gone 'Bust': Sky News

Greta Thunberg's guilt-trip climate shame tour appears to have hit the wall, as green pipe dreams with zero practical solutions meet the realities of, well, reality.

Or, as Sky News Australia's Andrew Bolt puts it; "A mere child, full of rage, obsessed with doom, totally devoid of any practical solutions – but here she was lecturing the world on how to fuel their 21st century economies."

Over the past year, Thunberg's movement - described by Bolt as a "cult" - has fizzled out.

"Thunberg is now a victim of her own success in scaring people into doing very, very stupid things that we're now paying for."

Watch: