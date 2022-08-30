Heat Dome Bakes California As "A Lot Of Records Could Be Tied Or Broken"

A severe heatwave across California and the Pacific Northwest will test power grids this week and early next week.

Temperatures are forecasted to soar above 100 degrees Fahrenheit east of San Diego and Los Angeles, with areas near Palm Springs and Palm Desert exceeding 113 starting Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). By Thursday, Sacramento could reach 105.

The heat dome will spread into Washington, Oregon, and even Montana, Brian Hurley, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather prediction center, said, quoted by Bloomberg. He outlined:

"A lot of records are forecast to either be tied or broken," Hurley said.

Although meteorological fall will begin on September 1, it will continue to feel like mid-summer across the interior Northwest as record-breaking heat is expected through late this week. pic.twitter.com/CKtSXGSVNb — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) August 29, 2022

The blast of hot air will peak average California temperatures of around 85-90 degrees Fahrenheit on Sept. 5 and revert to a 30-year trend line of the low 70s by mid-month.

Average high temperatures in California could be near the triple-digit territory.

Californian residents will lower their thermostats to seek relief with air conditioners, boosting electricity demand.

Bloomberg noted demand on the state grid could reach 44.8 gigawatts on Sept. 4 and then stay elevated until the heat dissipates. Peak loads are expected early next week.

On a seasonal basis, California power prices are above a 10-year trend line due to the burst of hot weather.

California's grid operator has postponed power-plant maintenance from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6 to ensure adequate power supplies.