"High-End Cat. 3" Hurricane Helene Forecast To Hit Florida's Big Bend

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024 - 05:45 PM

The National Hurricane Center reports around 1100 ET that Helene has reached hurricane status and is expected to produce "life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding rains to a large portion of Florida and the southeast US." 

Hurricane Helene is expected to rapidly strengthen over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and ahead of landfall on Thursday evening along the east part of the Florida Panhandle − possibly the Big Bend area. 

NHC forecasters believe Helene could strengthen to Category 4 status in the Gulf's warm waters.

This would mean the storm would achieve devastating maximum sustained winds between 130 and 156 mph

Some areas along the Big Bend could experience a storm surge of nearly 15 feet. 

Bloomberg data shows Helene will track just right of major oil/gas infrastructure in the Gulf and onshore.

After landfall, the storm could track into the southern Appalachian area, unleashing extreme winds and torrential rains.

Some parts of the Appalachians are in desperate need of rain. 

Here's our reporting on the storm:

*Developing... 

