"Holy Cow!!" - Another Tornado Outbreak Rips Through Midwest

Hundreds of thousands of customers across the Central US are without power Thursday morning after a powerful storm rolled across the Great Plains, spawning nearly two dozen tornados. This comes less than a week after a twister outbreak devastated towns across the South.

The storm generated about 21 tornados across Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday evening, according to NYTimes.

The National Weather Service (NWS) highlighted areas with the strongest wind gusts; some areas clocked in around 100 mph.

Widespread power outages have been reported for Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Kansas. Around 450k customers between the four states are without power on Thursday morning.

NWS meteorologist Andrew Ansorge in Des Moines called the storm system "unprecedented."

"We don't have anything to compare it to," Ansorge said.

Social media users uploaded insane footage from yesterday's storm.

A lot of folks will be cleaning up today after yesterday’s intense squall line, including numerous tornadoes. We’re following up this morning on @WeatherNation #IAwx



Here’s a look right outside our station in #LNK. It was hard to even see a few feet in front of you. We heard reports of 93 MPH wind gusts at the Lincoln airport.



We noted ahead of the severe weather in a note titled ""Historic" Wind Storm Could Produce Rare Tornado Threat In Central US" that NWS said "another historical weather day" is imminent for the Midwest.