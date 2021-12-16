print-icon

"Holy Cow!!" - Another Tornado Outbreak Rips Through Midwest

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 - 03:00 PM

Hundreds of thousands of customers across the Central US are without power Thursday morning after a powerful storm rolled across the Great Plains, spawning nearly two dozen tornados. This comes less than a week after a twister outbreak devastated towns across the South. 

The storm generated about 21 tornados across Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday evening, according to NYTimes

The National Weather Service (NWS) highlighted areas with the strongest wind gusts; some areas clocked in around 100 mph. 

Widespread power outages have been reported for Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Kansas. Around 450k customers between the four states are without power on Thursday morning. 

NWS meteorologist Andrew Ansorge in Des Moines called the storm system "unprecedented." 

"We don't have anything to compare it to," Ansorge said. 

Social media users uploaded insane footage from yesterday's storm. 

We noted ahead of the severe weather in a note titled ""Historic" Wind Storm Could Produce Rare Tornado Threat In Central USthat NWS said "another historical weather day" is imminent for the Midwest. 

