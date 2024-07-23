"Hydrothermal Explosion" Rocks Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park announced on X that a "hydrothermal explosion" occurred earlier today near Sapphire Pool in Biscuit Basin, just north of Old Faithful.

Park rangers provided more color on their website about the incident:

Biscuit Basin, including the parking lot and boardwalks, are temporarily closed for safety reasons. The Grand Loop Road remains open.

No injuries were reported and the extent of damage is unknown at this time.

Park staff and staff from USGS will monitor conditions and reopen the area once deemed safe.

Dramatic video footage of the rapid ejection of boiling water, steam, mud, and rock fragments captured by tourists has surfaced on X.

Hydrothermal explosions can reach heights of 1.2 miles high, ejecting mostly breccia (angular rocks cemented by clay).

Park rangers said, "Today’s explosion does not reflect a change in the volcanic system, which remains at normal background levels of activity."