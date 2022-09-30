Ian Strengthens Back To Hurricane, Takes Aim At South Carolina After Decimating Southwest Florida

After making landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon and being downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday traversing the central part of the state, Ian entered the Atlantic Ocean the overnight and strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane as it barreled toward South Carolina.

Heavy rain and high winds are beginning to hit South Carolina and North Carolina coasts early Friday as the dangerous storm is located about 140 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina. The storm is moving north-northeast at 9 mph; Ian has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

"Hurricane-force winds are expected across the coasts of South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina beginning early Friday, where a hurricane warning is in effect. "Hurricane conditions are possible tonight along the coasts of northeastern Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina where a hurricane watch is in effect," Eric Blake, a forecaster at NHC, wrote in a daily update.

The Carolinas are expected to experience "life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions" today as the storm is expected to make landfall this afternoon.

Mike Doll, a meteorologist at AccuWeather, said when the Ian makes landfall north of Charleston, areas can expect a 4-7 feet storm surge and rainfall totals up to 8 inches.

According to a White House statement, President Biden declared an emergency in South Carolina and ordered federal assistance ahead of the storm's landfall.

Ian's imminent South Carolina landfall comes after leaving a destruction trail across southwest Florida. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the storm unleashed a "biblical storm surge" that decimated city streets, buildings, and residential homes around the Fort Myers area.