Katrina-Like Disaster Unfolds For Biden-Harris As New Round Of Tropical Trouble Takes Aim At Florida

Hurricane Helene has passed, leaving a trail of destruction across the US Southeast, and the Biden-Harris administration's relief response with FEMA has been nothing short of a massive failure. Meanwhile, another storm is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, which could potentially usher in another round of tropical trouble for the US East Coast next week.

10 Shocking Stories the Media Buried Today



#10 - @glennbeck exposes how useless FEMA is in Asheville, NC.



First, he discovered that the FEMA crew was stationed OFF the main road, making them hard to find.



Next, FEMA admitted, "We got here yesterday," a full week late.



Then, a… pic.twitter.com/BN6rPxO6Ko — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 4, 2024

"Development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form later today or on Sunday while it moves slowly eastward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico," the National Hurricane Center wrote in a Saturday morning update, adding, "By early next week, the system is forecast to move faster eastward or northeastward across the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico where additional strengthening is likely."

NHC continued, "Interests on the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico, the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys, and the northwestern Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system."

Formation chances are extremely high over the next 48 hours...

Oct 5th, 7:30am | Broad low pressure in the SW Gulf now has a 90% chance of tropical development. Locally heavy rain leading to instances of flooding is still the main threat. If a storm develops, other severe hazards would be possible by midweek. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/CwxAbGU64S — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) October 5, 2024

Weather models show a consensus view of the storm's potential track over central Florida.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters last week that FEMA "does not have the funds" to see Americans through the rest of this Atlantic hurricane season. The federal agency drained the funds on supporting millions of illegal aliens the Biden-Harris rolled out the red carpet to via open southern borders.

Alejandro Mayorkas—along with the entire Biden-Harris regime—provides aid and comfort to illegal aliens while claiming there's no funding for American citizens.



The Republican-controlled House voted to continue funding his salary mere weeks ago.https://t.co/TTxR8N2FYK — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) October 3, 2024

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas previously warned that FEMA was in danger of running out of disaster funds. Now, some Republicans are claiming that money for disaster relief was spent on migrant assistance. The agency says that is untrue: https://t.co/Pe9l6jYGOu pic.twitter.com/z24Fe0Dshg — NewsNation (@NewsNation) October 4, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: FEMA whistleblowers have revealed a treasonous misuse of taxpayer funds.



Pre-disaster aid for Hurricane Helene was withheld, leaving first responders and service members in hotels, waiting for orders that never came.



Matt Gaetz is now blasting Alejandro Mayorkas,… pic.twitter.com/r5XUoUEuMe — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 4, 2024

🇺🇸 Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday that FEMA lacks the necessary funds to fully support recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, which has claimed more than 160 lives.https://t.co/MgwgrYbJ6A pic.twitter.com/imsx1LQXcl — Ground News (@Ground_app) October 3, 2024

Also, FEMA's botched response is another shitstorm playing out for the Biden-Harris administration.

Just yesterday...

SpaceX Engineer In North Carolina Has Dire Warning: Biden-Harris' FEMA "Actively Blocking Shipments" For Relief https://t.co/aydr7R3wrd — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 4, 2024

"Joe Biden was at the beach when the hurricane came ashore. VP Harris was raising money w/ celebrities before staging a plane photo op. I promise you if a Republican were in the WH there would be no political restraint, just as there was none after Katrina," CNN pundit Scott Jennings wrote on X.

Joe Biden was at the beach when the hurricane came ashore. VP Harris was raising money w/ celebrities before staging a plane photo op. I promise you if a Republican were in the WH there would be no political restraint, just as there was none after Katrina. pic.twitter.com/K8LjX6Sd6U — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 5, 2024

The Biden-Harris team of far-left radicals is overwhelmed by the growing list of disasters. Another hurricane to hit the US Southeast, or if WW3 erupted in the Middle East, would prove devastating because the people in charge are not actually leaders but, instead, Marxist propagandists. That's why the world is on fire. That's why FEMA drained funds for illegals and prioritized globalist policies over America First.

Americans are waking up in droves just weeks before the election about the Biden-Harris admin (Rich Men North Of Richmond) inability to lead a nation.

A Katrina-like disaster has unfolded for the Biden-Harris admin, and things could worsen if another storm strikes the US Southeast.

Remember Obama in 2008...

Flashback: Obama blasts Bush for not immediately visiting New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina



(Bush waited 3 days, versus 7 for Biden w/ Helene) pic.twitter.com/PeIAhMDcav — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 3, 2024

Well, the tables have flipped. Democrats are now in the hot seat.