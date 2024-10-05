print-icon
Katrina-Like Disaster Unfolds For Biden-Harris As New Round Of Tropical Trouble Takes Aim At Florida

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024 - 03:40 PM

Hurricane Helene has passed, leaving a trail of destruction across the US Southeast, and the Biden-Harris administration's relief response with FEMA has been nothing short of a massive failure. Meanwhile, another storm is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, which could potentially usher in another round of tropical trouble for the US East Coast next week. 

"Development of this system is expected, and a tropical depression or storm is likely to form later today or on Sunday while it moves slowly eastward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico," the National Hurricane Center wrote in a Saturday morning update, adding, "By early next week, the system is forecast to move faster eastward or northeastward across the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico where additional strengthening is likely."

NHC continued, "Interests on the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico, the Florida Peninsula, the Florida Keys, and the northwestern Bahamas should monitor the progress of this system." 

Formation chances are extremely high over the next 48 hours... 

Weather models show a consensus view of the storm's potential track over central Florida. 

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters last week that FEMA "does not have the funds" to see Americans through the rest of this Atlantic hurricane season. The federal agency drained the funds on supporting millions of illegal aliens the Biden-Harris rolled out the red carpet to via open southern borders. 

Also, FEMA's botched response is another shitstorm playing out for the Biden-Harris administration.

Just yesterday...

"Joe Biden was at the beach when the hurricane came ashore. VP Harris was raising money w/ celebrities before staging a plane photo op. I promise you if a Republican were in the WH there would be no political restraint, just as there was none after Katrina," CNN pundit Scott Jennings wrote on X. 

The Biden-Harris team of far-left radicals is overwhelmed by the growing list of disasters. Another hurricane to hit the US Southeast, or if WW3 erupted in the Middle East, would prove devastating because the people in charge are not actually leaders but, instead, Marxist propagandists. That's why the world is on fire. That's why FEMA drained funds for illegals and prioritized globalist policies over America First. 

Americans are waking up in droves just weeks before the election about the Biden-Harris admin (Rich Men North Of Richmond) inability to lead a nation. 

A Katrina-like disaster has unfolded for the Biden-Harris admin, and things could worsen if another storm strikes the US Southeast.

Remember Obama in 2008...

Well, the tables have flipped. Democrats are now in the hot seat. 

