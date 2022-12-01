print-icon
Lava Flows From Mauna Loa Volcano Could Reach Major Hawaii Highway "In Days"

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022 - 09:50 PM

Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, the world's largest active volcano, continues to erupt, and there are new fears that lava flows could take out a major road connecting the east and west sides of Hawaii's Big Island in the coming days. 

There's "a very high probability that this lava flow, if it continues, will definitely reach the road," Ken Hon, scientist-in-charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, told CBS News

Hon said the lava could reach Saddle Road, also known as Daniel K. Inouye Highway, in "about two days." As of Wednesday, the lava flows were about 3.6 miles from the major highway

Although the flow is slow-moving, it is still persistent, and emergency managers are ramping up their planning as it threatens to cross over the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, also known as the DKI Highway or Saddle Road. -CBS 

On Sunday, Mauna Loa's eruption marked the end of its longest quiet period in recorded history. The last time the volcano spewed lava into the air was in 1984. 

Footage of the eruption posted on Twitter is stunning. 

Stunning views of lava fountains and flows from Wednesday

All eyes are on the major highway as lava flows near, which could force officials to suspend traffic. 

