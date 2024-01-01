Major Tsunami Warning Issued In Japan After Powerful Earthquake

Just as 2024 begins, Japan is rocked by a powerful earthquake, triggering a major tsunami warning and evacuation orders for areas in the western parts of the Pacific island country.

Tsunami warnings are in place for all prefectures with coasts facing the Sea of Japan. Japanese TV urging people to run immediately to higher ground! This is serious. 5m waves expected in Ishikawa. #japan #earthquake pic.twitter.com/Y8h4Vbe8c8 — Greg R. Hill (@greghill) January 1, 2024

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) and 42 kilometers (26 miles) northeast of Anamizu in Ishikawa prefecture around 1610 local time.

The 7.5 magnitude was weaker than the 8.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Japan in 2011, causing a tsunami and a nuclear power plant meltdown and killing thousands. Initial reports say tsunami waves of around 1.2 meters (3.9 feet) were recorded in the city of Wajima in Ishikawa prefecture.

An official from Japan’s Nuclear Regulatory Agency told The New York Times that radioactive monitoring stations at the Shika nuclear power plant in Ishikawa show no irregularities. Several power plants in the region have been shuttered as authorities check on nuclear reactors.

Footage uploaded to the social media platform X showed buildings violently shaking during the quake.

🇯🇵CONFIRMED REPORTS 🇯🇵



20 earthquakes of magnitude 4 or stronger

have struck off the coast of Ishikawa and neighbouring Niigata States.



The strongest earthquake now estimated at magnitude 7.5.#earthquakes #japan #japanese #japannews #tsunami #NewYear #Japon pic.twitter.com/chcPPdi2mr — Aditya Rathore (@imAdityaRathore) January 1, 2024

Footage also showed the aftermath of the quake.

Breaking : A major 7.5-7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred in #Japan.



🚨#Tsunami warnings are in place for all prefectures with coasts facing the Sea of Japan.



Horrific footage is emerging from many places... pic.twitter.com/A8st4DwACZ — Anand Panna (@AnandPanna1) January 1, 2024

Today was the first major tsunami warning to be issued since 2011.