Major Winter Storm To Spread Snow From Midwest To Northeast

A major winter storm is expected to dump snow and ice from the Midwest to the Northeast on Friday and Saturday.

The storm bought blizzard conditions across California's Sierra Nevada earlier this week. Heavy snow has also impacted highway travel in Arizona. At least 20 inches of snow has fallen in parts of the Flagstaff area. Snow is still falling in the Desert Southwest and southern Rockies.

Snow, rain, and strong winds will affect much of the Southwest through Thursday. The National Weather Service still has winter storm watches and warnings in effect from Flagstaff to Santa Fe. Watches were published today for Chicago, Detroit, and parts of the interior Northeast.

Fox Weather provides the forecast timing of the snowstorm:

Thursday After burying California's Sierra Nevada mountain range under feet of snow amid blizzard conditions, the snow from this storm will spread from the southern Rockies into portions of the central and southern High Plains on Thursday. Friday The winter storm is expected to produce a large area of snow, sleet and freezing rain Friday, extending from eastern Missouri to the southern Great Lakes and interior Northeast. Rain is expected initially in parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes, but it will gradually transition to a wintry mix or snow as colder air arrives. Chicago is one of the major cities that will see a changeover to snow Friday. Areas along Interstate 95 from the New York City tri-state area and points south will see plain rain from this storm system. However, according to the FOX Forecast Center, much of New England, including the Boston metro area, is expected to see a changeover to a wintry mix or snow by late Friday. The wind will also be a concern as the area of low pressure slides eastward across the region. Wind gusts between 35 and 50 mph are possible across the Midwest and interior Northeast in association with the winter storm, which could create areas of blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibility in some locations. There might even be a few power outages due to downed tree limbs or branches. Saturday The action from the winter storm is expected to be centered over upstate New York by Saturday, with rain and snow showers lingering from the eastern Great Lakes to New England before ending late Saturday.

Fox Weather provides total snowfall forecasts for the Midwest and Northeast by the end of the weekend.

Although March signifies the onset of meteorological spring, the interior Northeast is bracing for yet another winter storm. Earlier this week, a snow drought ended in New York City.