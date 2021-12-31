Massive Snowstorm To Ring In New Year For Millions Of Americans

AccuWeather meteorologists say that millions of Americans will be ringing in the new year with a massive winter storm that is expected to blanket the Midwest and parts of the Northeast with as much as 18 inches of snow.

As of 0900 ET, winter storm warnings have been posted for the Four Corners region and Central Plains.

High-risk metro areas for accumulating snow include Denver, Kansas City, Deis Monies, Chicago, and Detroit. Some areas could receive between 12-18 inches through New Year's Day.

After the storm, temperatures will slide across the country. The average temperatures for US Lower 48 will begin to dip from 47 degrees Fahrenheit today to 33 degrees Fahrenheit on Jan. 3. Temperatures will oscillate between 40-35 until Jan. 10. Then average temperatures will drive below freezing through Jan. 15.

Meteorologists at private weather forecasting firm BAMWX continue to predict colder weather is set to trend for January.

There are definitely changes ongoing in the atmosphere that better support a pattern transition and more availability of cold air in January. The orientation of the Polar Vortex should allow cold air to bleed further east rather than be bottled up in W. NA. #Energy #NatGas pic.twitter.com/8ee5OwvMjT — BAMWX (@bamwxcom) December 29, 2021

With snow and cold weather inbound for a large swath of the country, keep an eye on natural gas contracts linked to Henry Hub for possible upside (read more on natural gas trends).