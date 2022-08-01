print-icon
print-icon

McKinney Fire In Northern California Becomes Largest Of Season

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Monday, Aug 01, 2022 - 06:12 PM

Firefighters battle an out-of-control Northern California wildfire near the Oregon state line, growing into the state's largest wildfire this season in just a few days. 

The McKinney fire exploded in size late Sunday to more than 52,498. The fire remained at 0% contained, consuming dry vegetation in Klamath National Forest, near the city of Yreka. 

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, declared a state of emergency on Saturday. He said the wildfire "threatened critical infrastructure" and "destroyed homes" after breaking out on Friday. 

The fire was "intensified and spread by dry fuels, extreme drought conditions, high temperatures, winds, and lightning storms," Newsom added. 

"These conditions can be extremely dangerous for firefighters, as winds can be erratic and extremely strong, causing fire to spread in any direction," forest service officials said.

California Office of Emergency Services said more than 2,000 residents were under evacuation orders, and 200 were under evacuation warnings. Most of the evacuation warnings were in Siskiyou County. 

Here are videos from within the inferno. 

The Siskiyou County sheriff tweeted: "Surrounding areas should be ready to leave if needed. Please don't hesitate to evacuate."

0