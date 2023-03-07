Meteorologists Warn Of Big Snow And Rain Storm For Late Week

AccuWeather meteorologists warn of a late-week storm that could bring wintry and severe weather to large swaths of the central US.

"There is the potential for some states in the northern Plains to be hit with two snowstorms within a week," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.

Bauer said forecasts point to a winter event, with snow expected to begin late Wednesday in the Rockies and to spread into the Upper Midwest through Friday. He said accumulating snow is expected for cities from Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Denver to Madison, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis.

The exact snowfall and tracking of the storm have yet to be determined. The storm will take aim at the Plains and might strengthen as it moves eastward.

In the South, warm weather will lead to an all-rain event from Texas to Tennessee.

"Repeated rounds of rain from mid-to-late week could bring several inches of rain, especially from the Texas-Oklahoma border to Tennessee and Kentucky," said Bauer.

Meteorologists have yet to determine East Coast impacts from the storm. Though average temperatures across the Lower 48 will trend below 30-year seasonal averages through mid-March.

Punxsutawney Phil was right one month ago when he saw his shadow in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, which translated into a forecast of six more weeks of winter. The good news is that seasonal averages are trending higher as spring is just weeks away.