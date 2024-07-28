Meteorologists Watching New "Area Of Disturbed Weather" In Atlantic Basin After Lull In Activity 

July has been a super quiet month in what has been expected to be a very active hurricane season, but that could all soon change with a new disturbance developing in the Atlantic Basin.

The National Hurricane Center reported a tropical development over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean. It is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave early next week.

Here's more from NHC's latest report:

"Near the Leeward Islands and Greater Antilles: An area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave during the next several days. Environmental conditions are forecast to become conducive for some development in a day or two, and a tropical depression could form around midweek while the system is near or over the northern Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles, or the southwestern Atlantic Ocean."

Formation odds:

Formation chance through 48 hours was low or near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days was medium or 40 percent

Good Sunday morning! As we head through the rest of the week, we'll be watching for the potential for a tropical depression to form near the Leeward Islands, Greater Antilles, or southwestern Atlantic.



Continue to monitor https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for the latest info on this… pic.twitter.com/DGRwAu6Wro — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 28, 2024

"Overnight 00z ensembles here on weathernerds. GFS still only has a few. EURO more aggressive and more east. Nothing expected to form until near the islands. NHC remains at 40% chance," Mike's Weather Page wrote on X.

Overnight 00z ensembles here. GFS still only has a few. EURO more aggressive and more east. Nothing expected to form until near the islands. NHC remains at 40% chance. Their new update at 8am ET. — Mike's Weather Page (@tropicalupdate) July 28, 2024

AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva noted that the hurricane season will soon be entering the point where more "systems take hold and organize into tropical depressions, storms, and even hurricanes under the right conditions."

July brought a lull in tropical development, which will likely change as August quickly approaches. Plan those East Coast and Gulf Coast trips accordingly.