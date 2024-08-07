Mid-Atlantic & Northeast In Crosshairs Of Tropical Storm Debby

Tropical Storm Debby is churning south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, this AM. It is expected to bring significant flooding rain across the Southeast. As the storm moves north, it will dump heavy rains across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast later this week.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue wrote on X, "Tropical Storm Debby is largely hollowed out by dry air, but the rain bands will fill in gradually during the day across the Carolinas. Into Thursday morning, heavier rain will be concern heading into Raleigh and eventually Charlotte."

Tropical Storm Debby is largely hollowed out by dry air, but the rain bands will fill in gradually during the day across the Carolinas. Into Thursday morning, heavier rain will be concern heading into Raleigh and eventually Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/KcJXzmgnzI — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 7, 2024

Maue shared a precipitation model that shows heavy rainfall for the Carolinas and into Virginia.

NWS 48-hour forecast rainfall totals from Tropical Storm Debby show upwards of 4-8" across almost all of the Carolinas! 📈🌧️



Also 4-6" across Virginia as the system makes landfall again and slowly trudges northward. pic.twitter.com/VWaknKeHmz — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 7, 2024

He noted, "Rainfall so far [> 12 trillion gallons] from Debby with much more to come especially into the Mid-Atlantic."

Rainfall so far [> 12 trillion gallons] from Debby with much more to come especially into the Mid-Atlantic.



Analysis maps: pic.twitter.com/FEzBGvGsQR — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 7, 2024

The National Hurricane Center's cone of uncertainty model shows the storm's future track over the Mid-Alantic area by late week and into the Northeast by the weekend.

Weather models are in unanimous agreement on the storm's projected path.

Tropical threats are a welcome sign for parts of the Southeast, Mid-Alantic, and Northeast plagued by droughts this summer.

Here's the latest 72-hour rainfall forecast. A lot of rain is headed to the Mid-Alantic and Northeast.

"Debby probably won't be the last hurricane that the US contends with this season based on this active September-November outlook...," meteorologist Ben Noll noted on X.

The new ECMWF seasonal guidance, which came out earlier this week, serves as a good reminder that hurricane season is far from over.



Debby probably won't be the last hurricane that the U.S. contends with this season based on this active September-November outlook... pic.twitter.com/Sf96STlyGK — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) August 7, 2024

As a reminder, the worst months for the Alantic hurricane season are August, September, and October.