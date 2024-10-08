print-icon
Milton Downgraded To Dangerous Cat. 4 As Crosshairs Locked On Florida's Gulf Coast

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024 - 10:55 AM

Milton weakened overnight to a Category 4 hurricane. The storm is an "extremely dangerous" threat as it churns near the Yucatan Peninsula, barreling toward Florida's Gulf Coast this AM, with landfall impacts expected on Wednseday night or early Thursday morning. 

According to the National Hurricane Center's 0500 ET update, Milton was downgraded from a Cat. 5 to Cat. 4, with maximum winds up to 155 mph while traversing the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico at 12 mph with an east-northeast heading.  

The latest storm data shows Milton is completing an eyewall replacement cycle. This means the strongest winds extend further out from the center as the eye grows in size. 

The Weather Channel's Jim Cantore warned on X, "Focus on the surge NOT the category!"

NHC's peak storm surge forecast shows Milton could generate a wall of water as high as 15 feet across Tampa Bay, Sarasota, and Venice. 

Computer models are shifting south with landfall impacts from Sarasota to Port Charlotte instead of the initial forecasts for Tampa. 

More trajectory models. 

On Sunday, Florida launched the largest evacuation since Hurricane Irma in 2017. Hurricane warnings have been posted for the region. 

