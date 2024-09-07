MSM Tells Only Part Of The Story, Highlights 'Record Number Of Deaths' From 'Climate Change'

Authored by Jack Hellner via American Thinker,

The Hill recently ran an article by Zack Budryk, which highlighted the “record number of Americans killed by heat” last year; here’s what he had to say:

Extreme heat killed more Americans in 2023 than any other year over nearly a quarter century of records, according to research published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. At least 2,325 people died from the heat last year, according to the study, which included deaths with heat as both an underlying and contributing factor.

If you didn’t already figure it out, this piece was on “climate change,” and its purpose, like most pieces on climate change, is to get people to capitulate to the radical green agenda. Why don’t journalists ever report on the number of people killed each year by extreme cold, which is much higher than heat deaths?

The answer is that facts don’t matter when the media and other Democrats are trying to force people to surrender to their agenda.

This reminds me how the media, CDC, Anthony Fauci, and others in power got large swathes of the public to capitulate to government edicts on COVID, which destroyed so many kids and small businesses. Instead of just reporting deaths actually caused by COVID, they goosed the numbers by including comorbidity deaths from cancer, strokes, heart attacks, obesity, and many other ailments if the deceased happened to also be infected with COVID at the time of death, or if healthcare workers thought their cold symptoms simply looked like COVID.

Per Budryk, the researchers behind the “heat deaths” data includes deaths where heat may have been a contributing factor. So if you were 90 years old with cancer, lung disease, or heart issues who died when it happened to be hot, your death would be chalked up to “extreme heat.” That is insane!

For one thing, 2,325 alleged “heat” deaths, reportedly the highest in 25 years, is still less than one tenth of a percent of the three million Americans who die each year. It is a shame that so many supposed journalists and other Democrats are willing to destroy our way of life, our economy, and tens of millions of jobs related to oil, natural gas, and coal to pretend they can somehow reduce this small number of deaths.

Why don’t they do a study that shows how many people have been preserved and saved each year by central air and heat because we use coal, oil, and natural gas?

Why don’t they say how people with asthma have a much greater life experience because they can keep their windows closed and not have to worry about temperature regulation because they have central air?

Why don’t they tell us how many lives are preserved and saved because of all the modern conveniences and products derived from oil?

The answer to all of the above is they don’t care. All they care about is radical Democrats forcing people to do what they want as they hand out massive kickbacks to their green political supporters.

In another headline, a journalist reporting on “triple-digit heat” that is set to “scorch millions,” somehow doesn’t see the record cold and snow in Montana in August as a contradiction. After 160 years of energies that supposedly cause warming, they are warning people of hypothermia in August:

Meanwhile, the first snowflakes of the season were forecast to reach the higher elevations of northwestern Montana on Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. A winter weather advisory was in place for the mountains of northwestern Montana, where up to 10 inches of snow was possible. The weather service warned people who planned to spend time outdoors in Montana to beware of hypothermia.

And pure indoctrination from CNN, who gave Kamala a tongue bath interview that was essentially a campaign ad. This article about cooling talks about warming due to fossil fuel pollution:

A far-reaching cooldown is coming just in time for Labor Day weekend But summer is bleeding into fall as the world warms due to fossil fuel pollution, so the cooldown isn’t expected to last more than a handful of days before temperatures creep back up again. The flip from warm to cool to warm is a trend that could continue through much of fall, according to the latest seasonal forecasts.

What people will never see in articles blaming humans and our use of natural resources for warming is any scientific data supporting that theory because there is none. As the article says, this fall we will have both periods of warming and cooling… as we always have.

Indoctrination is a dangerous thing. Children and others are being dumbed down by AI, educators, and the media. They are taught not to ask questions or do research.