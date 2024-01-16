NYC Ends 701-Day Snow Drought As Old Man Winter Returns

An El Niño winter and a split in the polar vortex have created the perfect weather conditions for New York City to break its 701-day streak without significant snowfall.

"It's been 701 days since Central Park last recorded an inch of snow on a calendar day," the National Weather Service of New York wrote in a post on social media platform X. They said Central Park received 1.4", which was enough to break the snow drought.

The longest snow drought on record for the metro area ends.

Scenes from NYC.

NYC SNOWLESS STREAK ENDS: Inch of snow at Central Park ends 701-day snowless streak in America’s largest city.



FOX Weather Correspondent @RobertRayWx reports on the latest. #nywx pic.twitter.com/tt3Br2jCxZ — FOX Weather (@foxweather) January 16, 2024

Snow has just changed to SLEET in Brooklyn 🧊⚠️



Just measured 1.7” — snowless streak over! ❄️ @NWSNewYorkNY pic.twitter.com/d2YgMqzlG6 — Allan Nosoff (@AWxNYC) January 16, 2024

It’s been more than 700 days since NYC had more than an inch of snow. Sidewalks are slippery this morning. Be careful. pic.twitter.com/ku5sYiQEtL — ☀️🌦 Jason Frazer ⚡️❄️ (@JasonFrazerTV) January 16, 2024

Washington, DC, and Baltimore also ended a snow drought.

Washington D.C. officially recorded its first inch of snow since January 16, 2022! How will you spend your snow day?



Share your photos and videos with us at: https://t.co/4CsumCwMMi



(Credit: Diego Sanchez) pic.twitter.com/C0cQotLIst — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) January 16, 2024

NYC in the snow is a dream pic.twitter.com/3LCVpLRn0m — Alexandra Semenova (@alexandraandnyc) January 16, 2024

