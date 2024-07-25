Peak Summer Arrives With Maximum Climate Fear By MSM 

It's peak summer, which means leftist corporate media outlets are ramping up climate propaganda, pushing the 'hottest day' ever headlines, and of course, blaming 'cow farts' and petrol-powered vehicles.

Bloomberg data shows that headlines featuring the 'hottest day' ever in corporate media soared this month. This spike in climate doom headlines is an annual occurrence in July for the Lower 48.

Welcome to peak summer.

This year, climate alarmists claimed Earth experienced record heat. However, much of the data goes back several decades, not thousands of years, considering the Earth is 4.5 billion years old. Climate alarmists continue to push short-term data, some of which derive temperature data from sensors located in airports and cities full of asphalt and concrete.

Just in... https://t.co/0g3B1aDl6S confirms my video:



1. Climate hoaxers claim July 21, 2024 was the 'hottest day ever' at 62.76°F (17.09°C).



2. But the average of surface station measurments on that day was actually 56.96°F (13.87°C) almost 6°F cooler.



Check it out.👇 https://t.co/7BIrF50gpZ — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) July 23, 2024

Climate alarmists are missing one crucial piece of the climate puzzle: "Tonga Volcano Contributed To Global Warming."

"How can anyone claim to be a "Guardian" of the environment and not know about the world's recent unprecedented event which is causing today's global warming spike?" meteorologist John Shewchuk wrote on X.

How can anyone claim to be a "Guardian" of the environment and not know about the world's recent unprecedented event which is causing today's global warming spike? Tonga. https://t.co/4OzDbI7IlR pic.twitter.com/VPwmO4V8SW — John Shewchuk (@_ClimateCraze) July 24, 2024

Sigh.

Still grifting, eh?



Tell me, Senator, how can Copernicus ECMWF determine the global mean surface temperature (GMST) down to a hundredth of a degree Celsius using reanalysis that largely consists of model data with scattered observations?



Also, most normal people don’t consider… https://t.co/6ZyyQmH2Yy — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) July 25, 2024

More from X user the Climate Realists:

The Historic Underwater Volcano Eruption at Hunga Tonga during January 2022, added an additional 5%-10% water Vapour into the Earths Stratosphere, and for the past 18 moths our Planet has seen temperatures well above as to what we expect them to be. However the way it's being presented by various institutions and governments is that it's human caused, and that if we don't pay more taxes we are all going to fry. My own observations is that regrettably there will be higher than expected rainfall because of the extra Water Vapour, and in the course of time temperatures will fall due to long periods of La Niña over the next 6-7 years. To put the burden on the taxpayers to reduce CO2 in the atmosphere, when there is a more logical and scientific explanation as to why there is a recent increase in world temperatures is on a par to the story of the Emperor with no clothes. Whereby the theory of Man Made CO2 causing additional warming is completely naked as far as scientific analysis is concerned.

However the way it’s being… https://t.co/ND8zUl9YGS — Climate Realists🌞 (@ClimateRealists) July 23, 2024

The trick climate grifters use is to show short-term data.

This guy...

However, when you look at the data over a span of 10,000 years...

... the propaganda on the "hottest day ever" and Greta's "we're all going to burn" narratives completely evaporates.