Powerful Earthquake Shakes Taiwan, Buildings And Bridges Collapse

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022 - 03:00 PM

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake rattled much of Taiwan on Sunday, which followed a 6.4 magnitude earthquake Saturday, according to Taiwan's Central Weather Bureau (CWB). 

The magnitude 6.8 quake hit around 2:44 pm local time (0644 GMT), with an epicenter in Taitung county, a town in the eastern part of the island nation. CWB said the quake was recorded at a relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles). 

The US Geological Survey initially reported that the quake registered a 7.2 magnitude but revised it to 6.9 -- still a higher reading than CWB's estimate. 

Tsunami advisories were issued on Sunday after the quake struck along coastlines within a 300-kilometer (186-mile) of Taitung county. The advisories expired without any signs of high waves. 

Videos posted on social media reveal buildings were destroyed, critical infrastructure such as bridges and roads were damaged, and even WaPo reported a train derailed. 

The good news is that the quake didn't strike near Taiwan's nuclear power plants. 

... and now we are waiting for Beijing's response. 

