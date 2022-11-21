Quake Rocks Indonesia's Capital, Killing Dozens As Buildings Reduced To Rubble

A powerful earthquake struck Indonesia's main island on Monday, killing dozens of people and wounding hundreds, reported Reuters.

Videos on social media show building structures toppled and debris strung out across streets and damaged infrastructure in Indonesia's West Java province.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.6 quake was centered in the Cianjur region in West Java province at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).



Weather Updates PK / Karachi Doppler pic.twitter.com/GouZ6Vuyn1 — Weather Updates PK (@WeatherWupk) November 21, 2022

According to US Geological Survey data, the quake struck at a shallow depth of six miles, measuring at 5.6 magnitude, with an epicenter in Cianjur.

NYT quoted Cianjur police, who said 61 people had been killed, warning the number could rise as many people were trapped under buildings reduced to rubble or in landslides.

The country's National Disaster Mitigation Agency said preliminary reports show the earthquake destroyed 343 buildings, including homes, businesses, government offices, schools, temples, and churches.

"Local news outlets reported some interregional roads have been cut off due to damages and landslides caused by the earthquake, hindering search and rescue efforts in some areas," Bloomberg said.

Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency warned about aftershocks. Tremors were felt as far as the capital Jakarta, about 63 miles away from the epicenter, where people working in tall buildings were evacuated.

Indonesia's 18,000 islands are located along the "Ring of Fire," a very active seismic zone in the Pacific Ocean.

In 2004, a powerful earthquake off Sumatra, an island in northern Indonesia, triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people. In 2009, a 7.1-magnitude quake hit Cianjur, killing 57 people.