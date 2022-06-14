print-icon
"Record Flooding" Forces Closure Of Yellowstone National Park

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022 - 04:24 PM

Yellowstone National Park closed all entrances to visitors due to widespread dangerous flooding, forcing park evacuations, and has left some trapped inside as roads and bridges were swept away. 

"Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation.

"We will not know the timing of the park's reopening until flood waters subside and we're able to assess the damage throughout the park. It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time," Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said in a statement.

Yellowstone is a 3,500-sq.-mile national park nestled in Wyoming and parts of Montana and Idaho. The damage is unknown as the flooding only began over the weekend, and the park closed on Monday. 

"Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides, and other issues," Sholly said. 

Footage of the flooding, rockslides, and other hazardous weather conditions were shared on social media. 

East Idaho News shared photos and videos of the wild weather:  

Home swept away 

Bridge collapse 

Homes battered by flooding 

Town flooded 

Infrastructure damaged

Another home swept away

More views of the disaster from above 

People attempting to flee Yellowstone

"The Yellowstone area is experiencing major flooding. Bridges are being washed away, roads are collapsing, and access in and out of the northern range has been blocked," one Twitter user said. 

Another town flooded

On the bright side, at least the supervolcano under Yellowstone didn't erupt. 

