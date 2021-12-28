Record Snowfall Blankets West Coast

Climate change warrior Greta Thunberg must be speechless or at least ignoring the "science" as the University of California, Berkeley's Sierra Snow Laboratory reported the snowiest December on record.

UC Berkeley's snow lab, located near Donner Pass in the northern Sierra Nevada, recorded the snowiest December at 193.7 inches – over 16 feet, smashing the old December record of 179 inches set back in 1970.

NEW DECEMBER RECORD: 193.7"



With a 24 hour official #snow total of 38.9" at the lab, we have smashed the previous record of 179" of snow in December set in 1970!



Snow rates are still heavy and we could even break the 200" mark today!#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/x9g6fRuzHQ — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) December 27, 2021

As much as 10 feet of snow has fallen in parts of the Sierra Nevada since last Wednesday.

The latest GFS snow model shows the incredible amount of snow dumped across Sierra Nevadas. There is even more snow slated for next week.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack is a critical source of water for California reservoirs. Considering much of the state is in a severe drought. The above-average snowpack is a promising sign for next year.

Here are some of the incredible images of the feet of snow from the Sierra Nevada area (pictures provided by LA Times):

California Highway Patrol cruiser driving through Donner Summit on Dec. 25.

The UC Berkeley Sierra Snow Lab has feet of snow.

Vehicles are buried under the feet of snow at Tahoe Donner ski resort.

What happens next could be a polar chill that sweeps across the US Lower 48. We noted this could happen as early as Dec. 9.

"Beyond the holidays, Canada's and the NW's polar chill looks set to finally descend south and spread east by the New Year — this will prove a stark shift for many, as many regions flip from anomalous warmth to an exceptional freeze, almost instantaneously," explained weather website Electroverse.

US natural gas futures jumped on Monday as storms brought snowfall to parts of the US, and colder outlooks were seen for early January.

Greta Thunberg and her climate gang of children are seemingly ignoring record snowfall in California while continuing to tell the world we're all going to burn if we don't invest in green energy.