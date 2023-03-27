print-icon
Shocking Satellite Images Reveal Mississippi Town "Lies In Ruins"

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Mar 27, 2023 - 07:25 PM

Maxar Technologies tweeted shocking before and after satellite imagery of the EF4 tornado devastation across Rolling Fork, Mississippi. 

Maxar collected images before the storm unleashed a deadly twister that leveled parts of the town on Friday night, killing at least 23 people. 

Here's more from Maxar:

To provide some context, an EF4 tornado has wind speeds ranging from 166 to 200 mph. EF4 tornadoes account for only 1% of all tornadoes, making last week's storm extraordinarily rare.

