Shocking Satellite Images Reveal Mississippi Town "Lies In Ruins"

Maxar Technologies tweeted shocking before and after satellite imagery of the EF4 tornado devastation across Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

Maxar collected images before the storm unleashed a deadly twister that leveled parts of the town on Friday night, killing at least 23 people.

Here's more from Maxar:

Severe damage throughout the entire town of #RollingFork, #Mississippi, from the #tornado that hit on Friday, March 24. Seen here is the Walnut Street area.



Before: Dec 27, 2022

After: Mar 26, 2023 pic.twitter.com/QCj1DC9HO4 — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) March 26, 2023

The tiny town of #RollingFork, #Mississippi lies in ruins from the March 24 #tornado. Seen here is the Walnut and Mulberry Streets area.



Before: Dec 27, 2022

After: Mar 26, 2023 pic.twitter.com/S3r4wljbd6 — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) March 26, 2023

Destroyed homes and businesses seen here along the Blues Highway in #RollingFork, #Mississippi. The entire area has been declared a major disaster and federal aid has been ordered to assist in recovery efforts.



Before: Dec 27, 2022

After: Mar 26, 2023 pic.twitter.com/qKjMwBCy72 — Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) March 26, 2023

To provide some context, an EF4 tornado has wind speeds ranging from 166 to 200 mph. EF4 tornadoes account for only 1% of all tornadoes, making last week's storm extraordinarily rare.