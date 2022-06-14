print-icon
Sirens Blare Across Downtown Chicago As Tornado Warning In Effect

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022 - 12:15 AM

A tornado warning has been issued across the Chicago metropolitan area and parts of northern Cook County Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). 

Tornado sirens can be heard across Chicago as a potentially dangerous weather system hits the metro area. 

NWS Chicago tweeted wind gusts hit 84 mph at O'Hare International Airport. 

Meteorologists are telling people in the metro area to seek immediate shelter. 

Possible tornadic circulation is being reported. 

*Developing

