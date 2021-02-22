Warmer Weather Nears, Models Suggest Silver Lining As Winter Storm Slams Northeast

February has brought a mix of winter weather and Arctic conditions across major US cities. The latest round of snow is happening in Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states on Monday morning. But there is good news: warmer weather is just ahead.

Winter weather advisories have been posted from Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area to Upstate New York.

Satellite and radar show the bulk of the precipitation is falling across Baltimore–Washington metropolitan area and Central Pennsylvania.

The storm will continue eastward and sweep across the Northeast, from Baltimore to southwestern Pennsylvania to New Hampshire and Maine through Monday.

"This storm will move relatively fast, helping to keep snow accumulations down when compared to some of the recent storms that crossed the country," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

The storm is quickly moving and could dump more than 6 inches of snow, including cities like Allentown, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse.

However, there is good news, warmer weather trends are ahead for much of the country, as we reported days ago. From Feb. 23 to Mar. 10, higher temperatures will be seen across the central and Northeast US.

