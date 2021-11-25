Southern California Utility Cuts Power To Customers On Thanksgiving As Wildfire Risks Surge

The largest utility company in Southern California cut power to thousands of customers across higher elevations of Los Angeles, leaving many households without electricity for Thanksgiving.

Edison International's Southern California utility cut power to 32,036 residential and commercial building structures in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties to prevent wind storms from toppling power lines that would stoke fires in the drought-stricken region. The utility projects up to a quarter-million customers could lose service around Los Angeles and San Diego.

Dry winds and drought-stricken conditions in Southern California are a product of a La Niña weather pattern which usually brings drier conditions to the region during the winter.

Critical fire weather is expected today (11/24) and Thursday (11/25) in southern California. These conditions may persist into Friday (11/26). Strong winds (and stronger gusts) will combine with low humidity to promote rapid fire growth. More info: https://t.co/cpnLqiKdeW #cawx pic.twitter.com/vxD3PdU7rG — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) November 24, 2021

The National Weather Service warned the probabilities for wildfires are rising, and windy conditions will sustain through Friday. On Wednesday, a Red Flag Warning was posted from Santa Barbara to the US-Mexico border.

"You can do your part by staying informed and being ready to evacuate at a moment's notice, especially if you live in canyon, mountain or foothill communities," said Kevin McGowan, director of Los Angeles County's Office of Emergency Management, told residents in a statement.

Edison warned more customers are likely to lose power, and San Diego Gas & Electric, another local utility, could turn off power to 52,000 customers.

California has experienced 8,367 wildfires scorching approximately 3.1 million acres this fire season. Fires were made worse by severe drought encompassing much of the state. There were even reports of a crazed liberal university professor starting fires.