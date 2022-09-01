Super Typhoon Barrels Towards China, Major Shipping Lanes In Path

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is barreling towards China's coastal provinces, Japan, and South Korea as it traverses the South China Sea in the western Pacific Ocean.

The United States Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command has labeled Hinnamnor a "super typhoon" -- since it has surpassed winds of at least 150 mph. For US readers, the storm is equivalent to a Category 4/5 in the Atlantic basin.

As of Thursday, Hinnamnor was located 143 miles east of Japan's Okinawa, as per the Hong Kong Observatory, with wind speeds above 159 mph, gusting to 195 mph, according to The Weather Channel.

According to Taiwan News, the rapid intensification of Hinnamnor is because it absorbed a tropical system, Tropical Depression TD14. Also, warm tropical waters and mild winds allowed the system to develop into a super typhoon.

In response to the system's path, China activated the lowest tier of its four-level emergency response system in eight provinces and municipalities, including Shanghai and Zhejiang. The system is expected to move into the East China Sea over the weekend.

Even though Hinnamnor could lose strength in the coming days, its forecasted path could be very disruptive to international supply chains -- already under pressure as zero-Covid policies shutter a major manufacturing hub on Thursday. Ports, such as the ones in Shanghai, could be in the storm's path by the late weekend or early Monday. The storm could impact parts of South Korea and Japan by late Monday or early Tuesday. These are are known for some of the largest containerized shipping ports in the world.

All eyes this weekend are on Hinnamnor's path as it is expected to threaten countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea.