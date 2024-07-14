Tonga Volcano Contributed To Global Warming, Not Cow Farts Or Taylor Swift's Private Jet

The massive 2022 eruption of the underwater volcano in Tonga, known as Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai, catapulted plumes of soot, water vapor, and sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere, leading to what some are saying is the driving force behind the most recent warming event on Earth. Meanwhile, the 'green' cult, their climate alarmist friends, including Greta and Al Gore, and their allies in the leftist corporate media, relentlessly push the fossil fuels and cow farts narratives to explain the so-called global warming crisis.

In a recent op-ed, Las Vegas Review-Journal's Victor Joecks recounted the scorching 120F-degree days across the Las Vegas metro area this month. He noted, "The national mainstream media blames global warming."

Joecks cited Reuters and CNN reports, sounding the alarm on climate change for the "chaos" that is "driving extreme heat waves across the world." He noted that even the Nevada Democrat Party attacked the Republican governor for ending "the state's climate plan."

Unlike Reuters and CNN, who mostly stick to government-approved narratives and embrace the mass censorship blob across the Western world, with critical thinking skills lacking and stopping at fossil fuels and cow farts, Joecks actually does real reporting, and instead of peddling leftist climate change misinformation and disinformation...

Joecks tells readers not to consider cow farts, Taylor Swift's private jet, and Jeff Bezos' superyacht as some of the drivers in global warming, but actually, "The underwater volcano erupted in Tonga."

Here's more from Joecks:

But consider this. In January 2022, a huge underwater volcano erupted in Tonga, an island nation in the southwest Pacific Ocean. The blast sent a massive amount of water into the Earth's stratosphere. In August 2022, NASA reported it was "equal to 10 percent of the water already present in that atmospheric layer."

Major volcanic eruptions "typically cool Earth's surface by ejecting gases, dust and ash that reflect sunlight back into space," NASA wrote. In contrast, "water vapor traps heat." That led to predictions from scientists. In September 2022, Live Science wrote, "50 million tons of water vapor from Tonga's eruption could warm Earth for years." The Associated Press reported in 2022 that the eruption "could wind up warming the Earth." NPR reported at the time that it usually takes two to three years for "sulfate aerosols from volcanoes to fall out of the stratosphere. But the water from the Jan. 15 eruption could take 5-10 years to fully dissipate." Do the math and you're looking at higher temperatures in 2024. Hmm. Late last month, New Scientist confirmed it. "Record amount of water from 2022 Tonga eruption is still in atmosphere," it reported. That water is " possibly contributing to global warming ." Given how many of their past climate predictions haven't come true, you would think scientists would be bragging about getting one right. Nope. The volcano's role in increasing global temperatures is either ignored or downplayed. It appears climate alarmists fear attention on it will complicate their global warming alarmism. And it does. It's a reminder that the climate and mankind's response to it consists of more than one variable. Once you acknowledge that, the push to eliminate fossil fuels falls apart. Look at climate-related deaths. They're down more than 95 percent in the past century. A major reason is that the energy from fossil fuels has helped raise global living standards. When people are wealthier, they can afford things such as air conditioners and higher quality construction. The latter limits the devastation and death from natural disasters such as hurricanes. Even if you believe human activity contributes to global warming, cheap, reliable fuel saved dramatically more lives than a slightly cooler globe would have. Mankind can't control the weather, but innovation — powered by fossil fuels — has made all temperatures much more bearable. On the volcanic explosivity index, Tonga ranked six, making it the most violent eruption on Earth since Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines in 1991. Even with the biggest blast in decades, leftist corporate media ignores and continues blaming cow farts and stresses the need for you to give up on meat and eat insects.

