"Tornadic Supercells" Possible In South As Storms Intensify

Northern portions of Alabama and Mississippi and parts of Tennessee are at risk of tornadoes, damaging hail, and high winds on Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

A tornado watch has been issued for Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee until late Wednesday evening.

"A few tornadic supercells are possible, along with sporadic damaging gusts and isolated severe hail," NWS said.

"The main threat from these storms will be flash flooding and damaging winds, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 80 mph," said Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde. He warned that isolated tornadoes and hail could occur late Wednesday.

NWS said the risk of severe weather also extends into parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

Today's risk of severe weather in the South comes weeks after a devastating tornado outbreak killed 92 people in Kentucky and surrounding states and left entire towns in ruins. Shortly after that, a twister outbreak rolled across the Great Plains.