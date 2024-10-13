Tracking Tropics: NHC Monitors New Disturbance In Atlantic Basin

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a disturbance in the far eastern part of the Atlantic Ocean basin. This area is known for developing tropical activity during the June-November timeframe.

The latest update from NHC places 30% development odds over the next seven days for Invest 94, which is located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

"While the system is currently embedded in an environment that is not favorable for development over the next couple of days, the system is forecast to move generally westward to west-southwestward across the tropical Atlantic, where environmental conditions could become more favorable for gradual development in the central Tropical Atlantic by the mid to latter part of this week," NHC wrote in its latest update.

Several computer models show the potential trajectory of the disturbance.

Tracking the tropics into the new week is important considering the two hurricanes that wreaked havoc across the US Southeast into the Carolinas last month and the most recent hurricane that hit central Florida.