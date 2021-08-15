Tropics Awaken With Three Storms In Focus

We reminded readers earlier this month that statistically speaking, the busiest part of the Atlantic hurricane season has begun and will peak around Sept. 10. As of Sunday evening, there are three systems in the tropics that we're watching.

The first is Tropical Storm Fred that will impact southeast Alabama, Florida Panhandle, Georgia, and the western Carolinas beginning on Monday afternoon. Torrential rains are expected across the Southeast US through Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is expecting dangerous storm surges across the Florida Panhandle.

The next system we're watching is Tropical Depression Grace which is set to unleash heavy rainfall that could result in flash floods across Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti beginning on Monday afternoon.

The third system on our radar is Invest 96L, located northeast of Bermuda, and has continued to become better organized on Sunday evening. There's a 90% chance the system could be upgraded to a depression in the next 48 hours.

"If this trend continues, advisories will likely be initiated on a new tropical depression later tonight. The system is forecast to move slowly toward the south or southwest during the next day or so, and then turn westward on Tuesday, passing near or just east and south of Bermuda," NHC wrote in its latest tropical weather outlook.

With three systems to watch to start the week, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecasters believe a busy hurricane season is ahead.

Source: Bloomberg

The quiet period appears to be over, and the tropics are beginning to heat up.