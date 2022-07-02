"Unexpected" Tropical Storm Forms Off South Carolina, May Disrupt July 4 Celebrations

An unexpected tropical storm formed near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, early Saturday morning has become the third named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of 0800 ET, Tropical Storm Colin had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was located 25 miles west-southwest of Myrtle Beach, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving northeast at seven mph and isn't expected to strengthen into North Carolina and off into the Atlantic by the end of the weekend.

5am EDT 2 July -- Overnight surface obs, satellite, & radar data indicated Tropical Storm #Colin developed with 40 mph winds.



TS Warnings have been issued for parts of the South & North Carolina coasts as the storm moves NE along the shore this weekend.https://t.co/F55CD3AKBx pic.twitter.com/JHB9dXqrgM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 2, 2022

Tropical storm conditions are expected in South Carolina on Saturday morning and into North Carolina through Sunday. Heavy rains in the Carolinas (mainly on the coasts) could disrupt Independence Day weekend activities.

Colin is a surprise and "rather unexpected," Senior Hurricane Specialist Robbie Berg wrote.

The first month of the Atlantic hurricane season was very quiet as there have only been three named storms. That could all change as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently forecasted this hurricane season will be "above normal."

Fears are mounting that tropical disturbances are set to increase as above-average storms could wreak havoc on oil/gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico and send gasoline and diesel prices at the pump to "apocalyptic" heights.