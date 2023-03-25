"Unfathomable Devastation": At Least 23 Dead After Tornado Tears Through Mississippi

Update:

As daylight breaks, new footage of the tornado disaster in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, has been posted on Twitter, providing a clearer view of the destruction and devastation caused by the powerful storm.

First light revealing the destruction in Rolling Fork, MS #MSwx pic.twitter.com/9q5QX2wF4F — Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) March 25, 2023

Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

Tree almost completely stripped of bark. pic.twitter.com/0QTl2bAs4X — gary (@gporter812) March 25, 2023

Daylight scene of storm damage in Amory, MS. pic.twitter.com/Hv6Zm28O2e — Matt Laubhan, CBM (@matt_laubhan) March 25, 2023

Our @courtneyannj has the latest update on storm damage from Rolling Fork, MS, where a tornado killed multiple people Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/kVg9OZm31d — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) March 25, 2023

Here is more storm damage being reported from Rolling Fork off Walnut Street. WLBT has been told that there were four trailers in the first photo. At least one family was killed in the storm, according to neighbors.

(📸: WLBT) pic.twitter.com/wpfdAe3xVL — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) March 25, 2023

* * *

At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured after severe thunderstorms and a tornado struck rural Mississippi on Friday night, according to officials from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

"We have numerous local and state search and rescue teams that continue to work this morning. A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted," MEMA tweeted.

Morning Update as of 6:20am:

We can confirm 23 dead, dozens injured, 4 missing due to last night's tornadoes. We have numerous local and state search and rescue teams that continue to work this morning. A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted — msema (@MSEMA) March 25, 2023

Search-and-rescue operations are underway in the towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork. A tornado late last night caused significant damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure, leaving many residents without power and needing emergency assistance.

The damage in Rolling Fork, Mississippi is BAD. People are trapped, we need help here. pic.twitter.com/rPJ4KDjwvE — Zachary Hall (@WxZachary) March 25, 2023

Extreme damage in Rolling Fork, MS. Water tower was knocked over with bolts ripped out of the ground as well as multiple slabs. This was terrible.#mswx pic.twitter.com/HOII0cpHQG — Tyler Smith (@TylerSmith_wx) March 25, 2023

"I thought I was dead."



Rolling Fork residents recall the death and devastation just hours after the tornado's touch-down, but also the support already rolling in to aid the small town. @16WAPTNews pic.twitter.com/d5RKafJnS3 — Bradley Davis WAPT (@DdavisBradley) March 25, 2023

@spann First glimpses of light in Rolling Fork. The devastation is unfathomable. pic.twitter.com/YezHHII9IE — wxfollower (@wxfollower) March 25, 2023

Resident Brandy Showah told CNN:

"I've never seen anything like this... This was a very great small town, and now it's gone."

Mississippi Governor, Tate Reeves, tweeted that search and rescue teams are active this morning. He confirmed the 23 deaths. He said: "The loss will be felt in these towns forever. Please pray for God's hand to be over all who lost family and friends."