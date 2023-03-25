print-icon
"Unfathomable Devastation": At Least 23 Dead After Tornado Tears Through Mississippi

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Mar 25, 2023 - 12:30 PM

Update: 

As daylight breaks, new footage of the tornado disaster in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, has been posted on Twitter, providing a clearer view of the destruction and devastation caused by the powerful storm.

*    *    *

At least 23 people were killed and dozens injured after severe thunderstorms and a tornado struck rural Mississippi on Friday night, according to officials from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA).

"We have numerous local and state search and rescue teams that continue to work this morning. A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted," MEMA tweeted. 

Search-and-rescue operations are underway in the towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork. A tornado late last night caused significant damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure, leaving many residents without power and needing emergency assistance.

Resident Brandy Showah told CNN: 

"I've never seen anything like this... This was a very great small town, and now it's gone."

Mississippi Governor, Tate Reeves, tweeted that search and rescue teams are active this morning. He confirmed the 23 deaths. He said: "The loss will be felt in these towns forever. Please pray for God's hand to be over all who lost family and friends." 

