US Army Embraces "EV Future" With New Electric Hummer

On Earth Day (Apr. 22), President Biden stated, "every vehicle in the United States military is going to be climate-friendly." He said, "we're spending billions of dollars to do it."

Months later, the U.S. Army bought a 2022 Hummer EV pickup from General Motors' subsidiary GM Defense, Detroit Free Press reported.

"The U.S. Army has bought one Hummer through GM Defense," said Sonia Taylor, GM Defense spokeswoman. She wouldn't reveal how much the Army paid but said the Hummer retails for approximately $108,700.

Taylor said that selling the Hummer is a 'stepping stone' to getting the service electrified. She added:

"We are trying to help defense and government partners transition to an E.V. future, so this is one of the steps. "Our industry moves real slow. Slower than the commercial market. But this is a positive step in that direction."

The Army will receive the Hummer "no later than Aug. 31," Taylor said, adding she doesn't know what vehicle testing the service will conduct and where.

Detroit Free Press points out the Army's purchase description summarized in its bid:

"The purpose of this requirement is to procure a new light to heavy duty Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) or series-hybrid electric wheeled vehicle, for Government analysis and demonstration."

Even though GM Defense recently rolled out a prototype eLRV, or electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicle, the Army appears to be receiving the civilian model (for now).

Biden's future "climate-friendly" military could be fraught with sacrifices, including diminishing warfighting capabilities, considering battlefields don't have convenient charging stations. It's possible EVs could be used in nontactical fleets.

The Army's going to have fun testing the new Hummer EV. It has more than 1,000 horsepower, and 11,500 pound-feet of wheel torque, allowing it to achieve 0-60 mph in 3 seconds.