Watch: Las Vegas Strip Impacted By Flooding In Rare Storm

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jul 29, 2022 - 03:09 PM

Las Vegas is one of the driest cities in the US, except for Thursday night, as a severe thunderstorm rolled into the casino district and wreaked havoc. 

Video footage shared on Twitter shows floodwaters flowing through Sin City's streets. Other videos captured the moment when water poured into casinos. 

One social media user filmed the fast-moving storm sweeping through Vegas like a hurricane. 

Streets in the downtown area were flooded (a rare sight to see). 

Las Vegas news outlet 8News' David Charns posted a video of a stream of water flowing through a massive sports betting television at Circa Resort & Casino. 

A person captured the moment when part of a ceiling collapsed inside Planet Hollywood, drenching gaming tables beneath. 

Water poured into the slots area at Ceasars. 

Floodwaters swept through parking garages. 

The silver lining is that drought-stricken Vegas has finally received some water. 

