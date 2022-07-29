Watch: Las Vegas Strip Impacted By Flooding In Rare Storm

Las Vegas is one of the driest cities in the US, except for Thursday night, as a severe thunderstorm rolled into the casino district and wreaked havoc.

Video footage shared on Twitter shows floodwaters flowing through Sin City's streets. Other videos captured the moment when water poured into casinos.

One social media user filmed the fast-moving storm sweeping through Vegas like a hurricane.

Streets in the downtown area were flooded (a rare sight to see).

Breaking: Flash flooding is occurring in downtown Las Vegas, Nevada. pic.twitter.com/k8aTmgaoGh — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 29, 2022

Heavy rains are effective in Las Vegas, #USA.



▪️While the roads are under water, floods are experienced in many hotels and casinos. pic.twitter.com/0FZhu4AXlY — EHA News (@eha_news) July 29, 2022

Las Vegas news outlet 8News' David Charns posted a video of a stream of water flowing through a massive sports betting television at Circa Resort & Casino.

Rain pours through a screen inside Circa in Las Vegas.



(h/t @LasVegasLocally)

pic.twitter.com/Ru21kOwck9 — David Charns (@davidcharns) July 29, 2022

Circa.. all that money and you can’t keep bums or water out. pic.twitter.com/nk11m2eGQC — Only In Vegas ➐ (@OnlyInVegas702) July 29, 2022

A person captured the moment when part of a ceiling collapsed inside Planet Hollywood, drenching gaming tables beneath.

Caught the first panel falling pic.twitter.com/1QEJtFtVbk — David Woods (@dwoods9120) July 29, 2022

Water poured into the slots area at Ceasars.

Water pouring inside Caesars Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/wJrlHhLgdY — Wayne Brown (@waynebrwn7) July 29, 2022

Floodwaters swept through parking garages.

LAKE LINQ: Did it really rain in Las Vegas if the Linq's parking garage didn't see some flooding? FOX5 viewer David Iseri shared video from Thursday night's storm. pic.twitter.com/0ZTFxBT6uy — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 29, 2022

⁦@News3LV⁩ this is the Linq parking garage on the Strip. pic.twitter.com/lWfKULEAom — Coach Ken Camp (@CoachKenCamp) July 29, 2022

The silver lining is that drought-stricken Vegas has finally received some water.