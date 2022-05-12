Watch: Mansions Ablaze As Wildfire Sweeps Across Orange County Neighborhood

A fast-moving wildfire that broke out Wednesday destroyed at least 20 homes in a ritzy Orange County neighborhood of Laguna Niguel, according to CBS News.

The wildfire began around 1444 local time near South Orange County Wastewater Authority's Coastal Treatment Plant. The fire quickly spread and consumed a community with mansions.

As of 0600 local time Thursday, the fire burned 20 homes and scorched 200 acres with zero containment.

Footage shows firefighters in Southern California trying to save a burning home as a fast-moving brush fire spreads rapidly amid strong winds.



At least 10 to 12 homes were on fire in Laguna Niguel, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. https://t.co/2ehPeK2TUv pic.twitter.com/sfwTgftQsr — ABC News (@ABC) May 12, 2022

Video shows the destruction left behind after a brush fire fanned by 20- to 30- mph winds burned at least 20 homes in a Laguna Niguel neighborhood. The fire continues to burn and residents in Orange County remain under evacuation. Get the latest >> https://t.co/hLIVMPrew4 pic.twitter.com/l5HX0rQNs5 — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) May 12, 2022

Luxury neighborhoods were destroyed.

More pictures of mansions burning.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for residents of Coronado Pointe and Pacific Island Drive areas.

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said the fire was driven mostly by the wind in an area with "thick vegetation that has not burned in probably decades."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.