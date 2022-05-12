print-icon
Watch: Mansions Ablaze As Wildfire Sweeps Across Orange County Neighborhood

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, May 12, 2022 - 11:20 PM

A fast-moving wildfire that broke out Wednesday destroyed at least 20 homes in a ritzy Orange County neighborhood of Laguna Niguel, according to CBS News

The wildfire began around 1444 local time near South Orange County Wastewater Authority's Coastal Treatment Plant. The fire quickly spread and consumed a community with mansions. 

As of 0600 local time Thursday, the fire burned 20 homes and scorched 200 acres with zero containment. 

Mandatory evacuations were issued for residents of Coronado Pointe and Pacific Island Drive areas. 

Orange County Fire Authority Chief Brian Fennessy said the fire was driven mostly by the wind in an area with "thick vegetation that has not burned in probably decades." 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

